14 Vietnamese scientists named in world rankings by research.com

The website Research.com on September 1 announced its rankings of world scientists with excellent achievements in scientific publications in 2023, in which there are 14 Vietnamese.

The Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering discipline saw the presence of five Nguyen Van Hung and Phung Van Phuc from the Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology, Thai Hoang Chien from the Ton Duc Thang University, Nguyen Thoi Trung from the Van Lang University, and Bui Quoc Tinh from the Duy Tan University.

Meanwhile, Pham Hung Viet and Tu Binh Minh from the Vietnam National University, Hanoi (VNU-Hanoi), and Tran Nguyen Hai from the Duy Tan University were named among the best scientists in the Environmental Sciences discipline.

Hoang Van Minh from Hanoi University was listed among the best scientists in the Social Sciences and Humanities discipline, while Tran Xuan Bach from the Hanoi Medical University was named in the Medicine field.

The Computer Science saw the presence of Hoang Nhat Duc from Duy Tan University and Le Hoang Son from the VNU-Hanoi, while Nguyen Dinh Duc from the VNU-Hanoi, and Nguyen Van Hieu from Phenikaa Vietnam University were named in the Engineering and Technology, and Materials Science disciplines, respectively.

This ranking of best scientists in the world was based on a detailed evaluation of 166,880 profiles on Google Scholar and Microsoft Academic Graph and was divided into 24 disciplines.