14 more bus routes connecting to Tan Son Nhat Airport to come into operation

It is expected that 14 more bus routes will be put into operation in Tan Son Nhat International Airport in the upcoming time.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Transport said that the project is being developed by the Hai Van International Transport Joint Venture Company – Ho Chi Minh City Branch.

The company is doing procedures regarding to pick-up and drop-off points to submit to the HCMC Department of Transport to consider and approve for implementation in the upcoming celebration of 49 years of the South Liberation and National Reunification Day on April 30.

Under the plan, there will be around 30 pick-up and drop-off stations on 14 bus routes connecting Tan Son Nhat International Airport and citywide districts. There will be twelve 16-seater vehicles operaing 24/7 each bus route.

Among the 14 bus routes, two routes will connect to Mien Tay (Western) Coach Station, comprising Tan Son Nhat – District 5 – Western Coach Station and Tan Son Nhat – District 11 – Western Coach Station.

Meanwhile, four routes will connect to Mien Dong (Eastern) Bus Station, including Tan Son Nhat – District 1 – new Eastern Coach Station; Tan Son Nhat – Thu Duc Market –new Eastern Coach Station; Tan Son Nhat – Vo Chi Cong Street –new Eastern Coach Station; Tan Son Nhat – old Eastern Coach Station – new Eastern Coach Station.

The rest bus routes will operate in routes Tan Son Nhat – Trung Son Residential Area – District 7; Tan Son Nhat – Nguyen Van Linh Street – District 7; Tan Son Nhat – District 8; Tan Son Nhat – District 12; Tan Son Nhat – Hoc Mon District; Tan Son Nhat – Binh Chanh District; Tan Son Nhat – Dien Bien Phu Street – Thao Dien Ward (Thu Duc City); Tan Son Nhat – Thu Thiem Bridge – Diamond Island (Thu Duc City).

These new routes would contribute to meeting the increasing travel demand of passengers, notably during peak time, creating more selections for tourists to move to destinations and bus stations during festivals.

By Hai Ngoc- Translated by Huyen Huong