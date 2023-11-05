14 British businesses find cooperation opportunities with Vietnamese partners

14 British businesses in the field of renewable energy technology and services came to Vietnam to find cooperation opportunities.

The British Embassy in Hanoi announced the UK Energy Mission, including 14 British businesses in the field of renewable energy technology and services, arrived in the Southeast Asian country to discuss cooperation opportunities with potential partners in Vietnam.

In recent years, the renewable energy industry in Vietnam has been undergoing many positive developments, opening up many opportunities for international trade cooperation. The Mission focused on renewable energy fields such as offshore wind power, energy transmission, and energy storage.

The work program began at the ASEAN Wind Energy Conference - which gathered nearly 30 participating companies and attracted thousands of attendees during the two-day event.

At the event, the British Ambassador to Vietnam, Iain Frew emphasized the British Government's commitment to becoming Vietnam's energy transition partner through bilateral and multilateral initiatives. Typically, the Just Energy Transition Partnership Program (JETP) is expected to coordinate US$15.5 billion to realize the green transition process in Vietnam.

In addition, the Mission attended the Green Economy Forum organized by the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham) and had direct discussions with project developers to discuss the opportunities and challenges of this potential industry.