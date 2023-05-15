13th Party Central Committee convenes mid-term meeting

The 13th Party Central Committee opened its mid-term meeting in Hanoi on May 15 under the chair of General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.

The committee will give opinions on a mid-term report reviewing the leadership of the Politburo and the Secretariat, and some key tasks till the end of the 2021-2026 tenure.

It will also cast a vote of confidence on members of the 13th-tenure Politburo and the Secretariat, and look into other important matters.

The meeting is significant to the realization of resolutions adopted at the 13th National Party Congress and offers an opportunity to look back on achievements recorded since the beginning of the tenure and identify limitations, their causes, and lessons drawn, in an objective and comprehensive manner.

The committee members will also analyze the new situation with both opportunities and challenges, thus putting forth policies and decisions for the second half of the term.

The meeting will review and roll out decisions on various issues of very important significance to the completion of the political tasks of the 13th Party Central Committee from now to the end of the term, amid uncertainties in the domestic and global situation which is seeing more serious difficulties and challenges compared with those in recent tenures.