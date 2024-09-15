115 missing people found in Lao Cai to be brought down from mountain today

Lao Cai authorities plan to relocate 115 residents from Kho Vang Hamlet today (September 15) after they spent several days in refuge due to landslide threats.

The area where 115 residents of Kho Vang Hamlet take refuge

According to information from Lao Cai Province, today (September 15), authorities are expected to relocate 115 residents from Kho Vang Hamlet, Coc Lau Commune (Bac Ha District), bringing them down from the mountain to restore normalcy after several days of taking refuge due to landslide threats.

Initially, these residents were assumed to be missing. In fact, on September 9, as heavy rains prolonged, raising the risk of landslides, the Head of Kho Vang Hamlet and several locals discovered a long crack in the mountain. In response, an emergency meeting was convened, and households were urged to evacuate the danger zone and seek safety at higher altitudes, where they set up temporary shelters.

People of Coc Vau Commune urgently transport food to supply 115 people in Kho Vang Hamlet.

However, due to the unavailability of mobile phone service, they were unable to contact local authorities, leading to the mistaken belief that they had gone missing in a nearby flood.

After making a strenuous effort to traverse 15 kilometers of challenging terrain, the Coc Lau Commune police reached the evacuation camp on September 11. At the time, the residents were facing a shortage of food. The Lao Cai Provincial Police then formed two task forces.

Lao Cai provincial authorities are working hard to establish a new, safer temporary accommodation area for 115 residents of Kho Vang Hamlet so they can go down the mountain today.

One team was tasked with surveying the area to relocate the residents to a safer zone with access to food and communication services.

The second team set up temporary shelters and developed a plan to bring all 115 people down from the mountain safely.

In response to reports of the 115 "missing" residents, the Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority stated to the press on September 13, clarifying that this area was not directly affected by the landslide and flash flood in Lang Nu Hamlet, Phuc Khanh Commune, Bao Yen District, Lao Cai Province.

On the night of September 14, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) handed over two international relief shipments to representatives of Lao Cai Province to provide timely assistance to residents affected by landslides and floods. Reception and customs clearance process of the third shipment from AHA Center at Noi Bai Airport This update was provided by the Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority on the morning of September 15. The relief shipments were contributed by the ASEAN Coordinating Center for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management (AHA Center) and arrived at Noi Bai Airport (Hanoi) on September 14. Representative of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development hands over the goods to representatives of Lao Cai Province on the night of September 14 and early morning of September 15. Following customs clearance procedures, the shipments were promptly delivered that night by Mr. Nguyen Van Tien, Deputy Director of the Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority, on behalf of MARD, to Mr. Do Van Duy, Director of the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of Lao Cai Province, and Ms. Vang Mai Huong, Vice Chairwoman of the Lao Cai Province Red Cross. The two shipments, totaling 41,434.6 kg and valued at US$140,357.67 (approximately VND3.42 billion), included household kits, kitchen utensils, personal hygiene items, and home repair tools. The third shipment from AHA Center is sent to Lao Cai Province. Previously, on September 13, another shipment from the AHA Center arrived at Noi Bai Airport. That night, the Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority, transported it directly to Yen Bai Province and handed it to local authorities. So far, three shipments from the AHA Center have been received: one for Yen Bai Province and two delivered to Lao Cai Province by MARD. MARD also reported that, with the support of ten embassies and 16 international organizations, a total of 160 tons of aid has been pledged and sent to Vietnam by air. This assistance is being distributed to provinces affected by flooding and landslides, including Yen Bai, Lao Cai, and Cao Bang.

By Phuc Hau, Van Phuc – Translated by Thuy Doan