11 outstanding individuals honored with Ton Duc Thang Awards 2023

The HCMC People’s Committee, the Municipal Labor Union, and the Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper co-held a ceremony to grant the 23rd Ton Duc Thang Awards to 11 outstanding engineers and workers of the city on August 19.

Attending the event were Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor Huynh Thanh Xuan, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc, Chairwoman of the HCMC Labor Federation Tran Thi Dieu Thuy.

Initiated by the Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper and the city’s Federation of Labor Unions, the Ton Duc Thang Awards was established in 2000 to honor outstanding workers who have many technical initiatives that benefit businesses. There have been 242 individuals who received the Ton Duc Thang Prize so far.

This year’s award honored 11 outstanding engineers and workers for their remarkable initiatives, technical innovation, and practical scientific projects at their organizations contributing to the emulation movements of patriotism, good and creative labor, and the program "One million initiatives - efforts to overcome difficulties, be creative and determined to win the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic" launched by the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour

The program "One million initiatives - efforts to overcome difficulties, be creative and determined to win the fight against the Covid-19 Pandemic" has positively contributed to the city’s economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year’s Ton Duc Thang Awards received the highest number of submissions of 29 and selected 11 typical high-quality and applicable projects for awarding.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc highly appreciated the effort, outstanding contribution, and great achievements of workers and engineers in the city, and the creative and practical activities of the city's trade union contributed to the city’s economic recovery after the pandemic.

He hoped that the award-winning workers will make nonstop efforts to improve their ability, access and apply for science and technology advances and more create in their work.

This year's winners included Deputy director of customer service of HCMC Power Corporation Phan Hoang San; Mr. Nguyen Thanh Phuong, Deputy head of the Technical Department of the Power Transmission Company 4 under the National Power Transmission Corporation (EVNNPT), a subsidiary of the state-owned Vietnam Electricity (EVN) group; head of the technical operation department of Phu Hoa Tan Water Supply Joint Stock Company under Saigon Water Corporation (SAWACO), Nguyen Trong Nhan; Production manager for food of Unilever Vietnam International Co., Ltd Ho Thuy Bao Nhu; Technician Vo Duy Phuong in the Technical Repair Department of Intel Products Vietnam Company; Vo Thi Ngoc Diem, Chief Production Officer of a fish processing line of Saigon Food JSC; Ho Vinh Phu, a workshop manager of Jabil Vietnam Company; Head of the Fisheries and Biotechnology Research Department of the HCMC Biotechnology Research and Development Center for High Technology Agriculture, Pham Quang Thang; Head of the Department of Environmental Technology and Quality Control of HCMC Urban Environment One Member Ltd Company, Cao Van Tuan; Deputy Director of the western branch of the HCMC Urban Drainage Company, Dang Van Song; and Ms. Nguyen Thi Le Thuy, Department of Laboratory animal husbandry of the Biotechnology Center of HCMC under the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.