2023 Ca Mau Southern Folk Cake Festival opens

The third Ca Mau Southern Folk Cake Festival 2023 themed “The Southern Flavor” opened in the Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau on April 26.

The festival attracts more than 200 stalls displaying hundreds of local specialties and delicious cakes of the Southern region.

The event also includes exhibitions of 'One Commune, One Product' (OCOP) and images of Ca Mau’s tourism, a trade fair, performances of traditional cake making, and folk games.

On this occasion, the People’s Committee of Ca Mau Province will choose and offer nine trays of traditional cakes in commemoration of Hung Kings at the Hung Kings Temple in Giao Khau village, Thoi Binh District’s Tan Phu Commune on Hung Kings festival on the 10th day of the third lunar month (April 29) to pay tribute to the merits of the Hung Kings, the founders of the Vietnamese nation.

The festival is a chance for gastronomers to enjoy a wide range of local folk cakes and aims to preserve and highlight traditional cuisines and cultural activities and promote tourism and the cultural potential of Vietnam’s South.

The cake show will run until May 3.