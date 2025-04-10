100 Chinese youth delegates to join Vietnam - China Youth Friendship Meeting

The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee has just announced the 24th Vietnam- China Youth Friendship meeting will take place in four venues Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Quang Ninh and Ninh Binh from April 12 to April 18.

This year's program titled “Vietnamese and Chinese Youth: Steadfast in Ideals”, aims at fostering friendship and deepening mutual understanding and cooperation between the younger generations of both countries through cultural exchanges and shared experiences.

The youth delegation from China consists of 100 representatives. It is expected to be led by the First Secretary of the Secretariat of the Communist Youth League of China (CYLC) Central Committee.

During the special meeting, the youth delegates will be involved in various activities, including a courtesy visit to senior Vietnamese leaders, a dialogue between the First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union and the First Secretary of the Secretariat of the Communist Youth League of China Central Committee, a forum titled “Vietnamese and Chinese Youth: Steadfast in Ideals”.

Additionally, delegates from both countries will debate and share experiences on several important topics, including youth ideological and theoretical education, strategies for uniting, engaging and organizing youth through Youth Unions and Youth Associations, socio-economic development and digital transformation.

They will also explore exemplary youth-led models and initiatives in Vietnam, and visit historical and cultural landmarks in the host provinces and cities of Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Quang Ninh and Ninh Binh.

These activities play a vital role in educating the younger generations of both countries about the new developments in Vietnam - China relations; enhancing mutual understanding between Vietnamese and Chinese youth; facilitating the exchange of experiences in Youth Union works and youth movements; strengthening cooperation between the youth organizations of the two nations; as well as promoting images of Vietnamese people, culture and the nation’s achievements after nearly 40 years of renovation.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong