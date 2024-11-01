Young inventor helps farmers by making automatic soil packing machine

Young innovator Nguyen Tan Luc and his invented machine

Young inventor Nguyen Tan Luc from village 2 in Binh Hoa Commune in Binh Son District of the Central Province of Quang Ngai has developed an automatic soil packing machine designed specifically for farmers. This innovative machine significantly boosts productivity in agricultural production.

Inventor Nguyen Tan Luc graduated from Nha Trang University with a degree in mechanical engineering and machine manufacturing. He then embarked on various ventures, first opening a wood carving workshop in the Central Highlands Province of Dak Lak and later a grass straw factory in Ho Chi Minh City.

He remembered that during the Covid-19 pandemic, grass straws couldn't be exported, making work challenging. Recently, he returned to his hometown to focus on researching automation.

During his frequent trips to Binh Hiep Commune's nurseries to buy seedlings, he observed that nursery owners relied heavily on manual labor. Each skilled worker could only produce 5,000-6,000 soil pots daily, and additional workers were needed for planting seedlings. Despite their best efforts, these nurseries struggled to keep up with the high demand for trees, prompting him to come up with the idea of an automated soil potting machine.

Mr. Luc dedicated three years to researching and developing his automated soil potting machine, which was finally introduced to the market in 2024. The machine's user-friendly design incorporates both mechanical and electronic components. Its straightforward operation enables users to easily control various functions, including steam engine activation, electrical cabinet adjustments, machine start-up and shutdown, soil level regulation, soil pipe operation, soil pot clamping, and pot mouth opening.

To enhance the efficiency of soil packing, he innovated with 14 soil-picking heads and optimized the machine to handle seven soil-picking balls per turn. The setup operates continuously, with the machine packing seven soil-picking balls every 3 to 4 seconds. This impressive process allows for an output of approximately 5,000 to 6,000 soil-picking balls each hour. Consequently, just one hour of machine operation can equal an entire day's worth of work for a laborer.

He stated that following the completion of the machine, he took it to the acacia garden for a test run to assess its performance. Several nursery owners, aware of the automatic soil-picking machine, also came to utilize it. They subsequently returned to implement it in their operations and reported that the machine functioned effectively, facilitating the rapid and efficient packing of soil-picking balls, thereby reducing labor requirements and enhancing productivity.

At present, he has three soil-picking machines in operation at acacia nurseries in Binh Dinh province and is in the process of producing additional units to meet the demand for packing soil-picking acacia seedlings in these nurseries.

By Nguyen Trang – Translated By Anh Quan