Officials assist locals in environmental sanitation

Officials from the Ha Tinh Provincial Center for Disease Control today visited several communes in Cam Xuyen and Ky Anh districts to oversee with environmental sanitation.

In addition, they also gave guideline for domestic water treatment and post-flood disease prevention efforts.

Leaders of Ha Tinh Center for Disease Control guide on disinfecting water sources with Cloramin B

Cam Xuyen and Ky Anh are two localities that suffered severe damage during the recent floods in Ha Tinh Province.

According to initial reports, several communes in Cam Xuyen District experienced deep flooding. Preliminary statistics indicate that more than 2,900 households in the district were inundated; over 2,700 sanitation facilities were flooded; and more than 1,300 wells and water tanks were submerged.

In Ky Anh District, one village in Ky Van Commune saw flooding in the homes of 320 households, which also affected the local water supply and caused environmental pollution.

Director Nguyen Chi Thanh of the Ha Tinh Center for Disease Control has urged district health centers to swiftly distribute chemicals and instruct local health stations to support flood-affected households in Cam My, Cam Thach, and Cam Due communes of Cam Xuyen District, as well as Ky Van Commune of Ky Anh District. His directive aims to ensure proper environmental and water sanitation, minimizing the risk of disease outbreaks.

Areas dependent on rainwater and well water should receive priority in chemical distribution.

As part of these efforts, the center has already distributed 1,400 kg of Cloramin B chemicals and deployed personnel to collaborate with health centers in guiding residents on sanitation measures and monitoring potential disease developments.

