Man achieves success through innovations that deliver lasting value

Director Do Huu Tan of Magix Packaging Solutions Joint Stock Company

Despite the hot weather in Ho Chi Minh City in May, the warehouse of Magix Packaging Solutions Joint Stock Company in District 12 is always bustling. Dozens of the company's employees are working hard, some designing new product models, others packing, packaging to deliver to e-commerce platforms.

Introducing a range of eco-friendly packaging designs that are impact-resistant, minimize product loss during transit, and reduce packaging time, General Director Do Huu Tan of Magix Packaging Solutions Joint Stock Company shared that this innovation stems from both his own research and the efforts of the company's team. Magix currently offers approximately 650 product codes, including packaging, stationery, and children's toys made from paper.

Sharing about his initiatives, Mr. Do Huu Tan remembered that more than ten years ago, when ordering a watch from an e-commerce site, he received the goods with a paper box that was deformed due to the shipping process. At that time, working in the field of optimizing foreign business operations, Mr. Tan came up with the idea of ​​improving the design and features of the paper box to make the box more sturdy and able to withstand impact during shipping.

When he quit working for a foreign business, Mr. Tan and a friend decided to start a business by designing and supplying paper boxes to small businesses, then supplying them to e-commerce platforms.

Recognizing the growing trend of e-commerce, Magix.vn – Optimal Packaging Solutions was established with a vision that goes beyond merely producing paper boxes and packaging. The company is committed to delivering the most effective and tailored packaging solutions to its customers.

Guided by this strategy, Mr. Do Huu Tan and his team focused on redesigning products to enhance load-bearing capacity and streamline both packaging and shipping processes, bringing greater convenience to sellers. Magix’s innovative designs have significantly improved operational efficiency, reducing packaging time and cutting costs by up to 20 percent.

Building on their research, the Magix Company team discovered that modifications in the packaging process primarily benefited sellers, offering little additional value to consumers. In response, they developed a range of multi-functional products, including anti-theft packaging technology and versatile boxes that can be repurposed as pencil cases or bookshelves, enhancing customer experiences.

Through ongoing innovation, Magix has introduced hundreds of models of paper boxes, packaging, and stationery to cater to the varied demands of the electronics commerce sector.

Mr. Do Huu Tan aims to promote environmental awareness among both sellers and buyers with their recyclable products. This initiative encourages businesses and consumers to collaborate in fostering a generation that is more conscious and responsible in environmental protection.

By Ngo Binh- Translated By Anh Quan