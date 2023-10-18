Young ethnic minority man makes rich by growing pears in hometown

An ethnic minority man returned to his hometown to make money by growing a special pear variety and helping other households in the area earn money.

Amongst a few young people of an ethnic minority group in Quan Ho Than in the Northern mountainous province of Lao Cai’s Si Ma Cai District continuing to pursue higher education in Hanoi, young man Trang Seo Xa decided to return to his hometown in Quan Ho Than instead of looking for a job in the capital city like others and start a business with the Tai Nung VH6 pear variety.

Until now, he has not only made money to support his family, but the young man – the Secretary of the Youth Union of Trang Seo Xa Commune - has also transferred growing techniques of pears and plums to dozens of youth union members, increasing the pear growing area in the entire commune to more than 200 hectares; therefore, helping many families overcome difficulties.

Stretching pear and plum orchards replacing corn fields are seen in Quan Ho Than.

Young man Seo Xa disclosed that the commune has more than 100 households growing Tai Nung VH6 pear variety including his family. The total growing area of the pear is 2.5 hectares. Every year, the family earns a profit of several hundred million Vietnamese dong. According to him, residents in the commune are beneficiaries of the Government's Program 135 - the Socio-economic development program for extremely difficult mountainous and remote areas.

In 2011, his family was given 200 Tai Nung VH6 pear trees. After the first crop, the family earned much money by selling the fruit as pears grow well with soil and water in the commune. Therefore, Xa planted 430 more pear trees and 180 plum trees of the Ta Van variety and spent all his time taking care of the orchards from 2014 to 2016.

Understanding that the soil in Quan Ho Than is infertile and the sloping terrain is prone to leaching nutrients, the man dug deep holes and used composted manure and humus to improve the soil and avoid leaching. When the tree entered the growth stage, he used a string to pull the branch down and tie it securely to a stake in the ground.

Furthermore, the young man shared his experience in growing the fruit to help other poor households in the commune to escape poverty. He encouraged family members of Giang Thi Dua's household in Lao Chai village in the same commune – a poverty-stricken household - to transfer to growing the fruit instead of corn.

According to Trang Seo Xa, local inhabitants would not immediately switch crops. They must see someone growing successfully before quiting growing corn. Therefore, to encourage them to grow the fruit, he must get success first.

Currently, more people have cultivated pear and plum trees in Quan Ho Than Commune, especially youth union members such as Thao Seo Lu - Secretary of Ho Sao Chai village union branch, and Sung Seo Seng - Secretary of Sin Chai village union branch. Currently, hundreds of households have been growing pears and plums, Mr. Xa revealed that next November, 20 more households will register to plant more than 4,000 pear trees, increasing the growing area to more than 200 hectares.

Finding that the fruit is very beautiful when it blooms and harvests ripe fruit, plus the natural scenery of the highlands, Mr. Trang Seo Xa came up with the idea of agritourism with the pear orchards aiming at increasing income for farmers. In 2021, Mr. Xa mobilized youth union members in the commune to zone pear growing areas and green up bare hills to organize the white pear flower festival.

In early 2022, the festival organized by the Quan Ho Than commune attracted 2,500 tourists to visit and experience pear gardens. After the first success, the People's Committee of Quan Ho Than Commune continued to organize a pear picking festival, attracting nearly 500 tourists in the summer.

The young man advised the communal Party Committee and People's Committee to organize the second white pear flower festival in March 2023 attracting over 3,000 visitors. To prepare for the following festivals, he and youth union members disseminated the information about the festivals on the internet.

In addition to paying attention to economic development, Mr. Trang Seo Xa always excellently completes his duties as a youth leader in Quan Ho Than commune. Being a secretary of the Commune Youth Union, he gathered young people to do voluntary works such as waste collection; renewing the vegetable garden for boarding school students; and organizing Hmong dance classes with the aim to preserve and promote national cultural values.

Mr. Giang Seo Chua, Standing Deputy Secretary of Quan Ho Than Commune Party Committee, commented that Trang Seo Xa is a shining example in not only developing his family’s economic condition but also helping others in the commune by growing pear and plum trees. Additionally, Trang Seo Xa thinks about agritourism to raise people’s income.