Ho Chi Minh City appoints, reassigns key leadership officials

This morning, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee held a ceremony to announce new personnel appointments, chaired by Standing Vice Chairman of the committee Nguyen Van Tho.

Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Tho and Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Van Nam present the decision and congratulatory flowers to the Board of Directors of the Ho Chi Minh City Land Fund Development Center.

At the ceremony, Vice Chairman Nguyen Van Tho presented decisions by the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee regarding the reassignment and appointment of several officials. Deputy Director Ngo Quang Su of the Department of Agriculture and Environment was reassigned and appointed as Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Land Development Center.

Former Director of the Binh Duong Province Land Development Center Tu Phuong Thang was appointed Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Land Development Center. In addition, two deputy directors of the Department of Agriculture and Environment, Huynh Van Thanh and Pham Xuan Ngoc, were reassigned and appointed Deputy Directors of the same center.

Vice Chairman Nguyen Van Tho also presented the appointment decision for Bui Thanh Giang, formerly Deputy General Director of Saigon Water Corporation (SAWACO), as a non-executive member of the Members’ Council and General Director of SAWACO.

In his remarks, Vice Chairman Nguyen Van Tho congratulated all the newly appointed officials and expressed confidence in their abilities and experience. He emphasized that the leadership team at the Land Development Center would continue to strengthen advisory work for the city, particularly in optimizing land resources for development.

He also congratulated Mr. Bui Thanh Giang on his new role, encouraging him and SAWACO’s management to fulfill their assigned tasks effectively, especially the 2025 objectives and the 2026–2030 development plan.

Concluding the ceremony, the Vice Chairman urged all newly appointed officials to uphold unity, responsibility, and commitment to excellence in their new roles. On behalf of those receiving appointments, new Director Ngo Quang Su of the Ho Chi Minh City Land Development Center expressed gratitude for the city leadership’s trust and pledged to work diligently and collaboratively to contribute to the city’s continued growth.

By Ngo Binh - Translated by Anh Quan