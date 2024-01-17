World's leading baritone Vladislav Sulimsky to perform in Vietnam

Belarussian singer Vladislav Sulimsky, one of the world's leading baritone singers, will perform in a concert titled “Spring Fire” which is scheduled to take place at Ho Guom Theater in Hanoi on January 20.

World-renown baritone Vladislav Sulimsky and the Sun Symphony Orchestra will present to music lovers masterpieces, including Biblical Songs based on various Psalms, Carnival Overture, op. 92 and Symphony No. 9 in e minor “From the New World” by Czech composer Antonín Dvořák; and Mua Xuan Dau Tien (The first spring) by great composer Van Cao.

The Sun Symphony Orchestra

The leading baritones of the world won many awards at international competition for opera singers, such the first prize at the International Rimsky-Korsakov Competition in 2002, the second prize at the International Elena Obraztsova Competition in 2006, the first prize at the International Giacomo Lauri-Volpi Competition in 2010.

The singer received the Grammy Award Nomination for his recording of The Nose by Shostakovich with Valery Gergiev in 2009. He is a soloist at the Mariinsky Theater in Saint-Petersburg.

By Mai An - Translated by Kim Khanh