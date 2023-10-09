World-renowned saxophonist Kenny G to perform in Vietnam

The legendary jazz musician, Kenny G will be performing live at the My Dinh National Convention Center in Hanoi on November 14.

The show entitled “Kenny G Live in Vietnam” is part of “Good Morning Vietnam”, an international music project which is scheduled to be annually held by the Nhan Dan (People) Newspaper and IB Group Vietnam.

The program aims to invite international artists to travel to Vietnam for performances and community activities, contributing to promoting the images of the country and Vietnamese people as well as supporting families and people with meritorious services to the revolution, disadvantaged students and teachers in remote areas, Editor-in-Chief of the Nhan Dan Newspaper, Le Quoc Minh said.

In a press statement today, the upcoming performance will last for over two hours. Saxophone star Kenny G and his accompanying band will play famous compositions throughout his career, such as "Going Home," "Havana," "Romeo & Juliet," and "My Heart Will Go On".

Kenny G is known as an American smooth jazz saxophonist, composer and producer. He is one of the best-selling artists of all time, with over 75 million records sold worldwide.

He has collaborated with a wide variety of artists, such as Andrea Bocelli, Frank Sinatra, Natalie Cole, Michael Bolton, Celine Dion, Toni Braxton, DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince, Natalie Cole, Michael Bolton, George Benson...

Kenny G has been nominated for several Grammy awards; winning himself Best Instrumental Composition for his piece called, “Forever in Love” in 1994.

He earned a place in the Guinness Book of World Records in 1997 for playing the longest note ever recorded using a saxophone. With an original goal of 30 minutes, the talented artist surpassed the original goal by holding an E flat on his sax for 45 minutes and 47 seconds.

He has also won two NAACP awards (1994, 1998) for, “Outstanding Jazz Artist.” And in 1989 and 1994 he won the Soul Train Music Awards for “Best Jazz Album.”

He was awarded a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for Recording at 7021 Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood, California in 1997.