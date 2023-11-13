World-renowned saxophonist Kenny G offers saxophone for charity auction

Renowned saxophonist Kenny G arrived in Hanoi on the evening of November 12 for a performance that is scheduled to take place at the My Dinh National Convention Center on November 14.

According to the organization board, Kenny G will offer up one of his saxophones for a charity auction to raise funds to support needy people, especially disadvantaged children.

It is the second time that legendary jazz musician, Kenny G has come to the capital city since his first performance in Vietnam in 2015.

The show entitled “Kenny G Live in Vietnam” is part of “Good Morning Vietnam,” an international music project that is scheduled to be annually held by the Nhan Dan (People) Newspaper and IB Group Vietnam.

Saxophone star Kenny G and his accompanying band will play famous compositions throughout his career, such as "Going Home," "Havana," "Romeo & Juliet," and "My Heart Will Go On" and a Vietnamese folk song in the upcoming concert.