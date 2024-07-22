World Party leaders praise General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s contributions

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong

G. Devarajan, General Secretary of the All India Forward Bloc, said General Secretary Trong’s tenure has left a significant imprint by the rectification of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), the promotion of economic development, the fight against corruption, and the enhancement of welfare for the people.

The leadership of the General Secretary has contributed to strengthening the ideological foundation and organisational integrity of the Party. The Party leader set forth many strategic orientations and important comprehensive policies for economic development, and supported economic reforms to maintain growth while balancing modernisation with socialist principles.

Under his leadership, Vietnam is intensively integrating into the global economy, as evidenced by numerous free trade agreements (FTAs) it has signed.

According to Devarajan, one of the most notable aspects during the Party chief's tenure is the uncompromising anti-corruption campaign, he said, adding that the focus on improving living standards for the Vietnamese people, and prioritising initiatives to reduce poverty, better health care and education, and address environmental issues reflects a broader commitment to social justice.

Another highlight is the proactive, diverse, and multilateral foreign policy aimed at enhancing Vietnam's international position and promoting the country's strategic partnerships with powers worldwide, he stressed, noting that Vietnam has played an active role in the United Nations’ peacekeeping operations and has been a strong supporter of international norms and cooperation in issues such as climate change and sustainable development.

Devarajan said the Party leader played a crucial role in intensifying relations with communist and socialist parties around the world; and made significant contributions to promoting the Vietnamese culture, using cultural diplomacy to connect Vietnam with the world, and fostering people-to-people exchanges to nurture friendship and international cooperation.

General Secretary of the Egyptian Communist Party Salah Adly Abdelhafiz extended deep condolences to the CPV Central Committee and the Vietnamese people over the passing of General Secretary Trong, saying that the inspirational leader dedicated his entire life to the cause of the Party and the nation, and the happiness of the people. He highlighted the significant contributions of the Party leader in the reform process, anti-corruption efforts, and the building of socialism in Vietnam, affirming that under the CPV’s leadership headed by General Secretary Trong, Vietnam has achieved many great accomplishments and continues to strive for peace, stability, and development.

According to the Egyptian Party leader, General Secretary Trong continuously fought for a peace, justice and legitimacy while rejecting the approaches of colonialism and imperialism. He is a loyal friend and comrade of the Arabian communist parties and people, especially Palestinians, supporting the resolution of the Palestinian issue through peaceful means, aiming for a comprehensive, fair, and lasting solution in accordance with international law and all relevant UN resolutions, in a way that ensures the legitimate interests of all stakeholders. Meanwhile, Secretary General of the Communist Party of Uruguay Juan Castillo emphasised that the General Secretary is a revolutionary who dedicated his entire life to the struggle for building socialism, for a free, developed, and prosperous Vietnam.

The Party leader is one of Vietnam's leading theorists. Throughout his revolutionary career, he made significant contributions to theoretical work with numerous articles, research topics, speeches, and many important books, Castillo said. According to the Uruguayan Party leader, in his theoretical and practical proposals throughout the Vietnamese revolutionary process, the General Secretary particularly emphasised the significance of protecting the national great solidarity, preserving the culture and the Party's role, and maintaining the close-knit relationship between the Party and the people, ensuring the broadest possible participation of the masses in all aspects of life, and in combating corruption.

Castillo highlighted that the two-volume book titled “Vung buoc tren con duong Doi moi” (Steadfast on the Path of Renewal” by General Secretary Trong, which was translated into Spanish, demonstrates his theoretical contributions to the world. He promised to continue promoting the Vietnamese leader’s works in Latin America. General Secretary Trong has provided a vision and many ideas, as well as solutions, contributing to promoting the role of the market in the socialist economy, and the role of the State and development priorities of a socialist country. In recent years, Vietnam has risen from a lower middle-income country to one of the 20 most dynamic economies in the world, with sustainable growth, and improvements in people's lives and all social indicators. For foreign affairs, Castillo affirmed that under the leadership of General Secretary Trong, Vietnam's foreign policy has made a new mark, responding flexibly to current and future challenges. With the "bamboo diplomacy" policy of the Party leader, Vietnam has expanded its relations with all countries around the world, joined in peacekeeping, integrated into the world, and promoted trade based on the principles of independence and self-reliance, he said. In his condolences over the passing of the Vietnamese Party leader, Bert De Belder, head of the Department of International Relations of the Workers' Party of Belgium (PTB), noted that his country feels a significant loss with the death of a respected leader like comrade Nguyen Phu Trong.

General Secretary Trong’s saying that “We need a society where development is genuinely for the people, not for profit that exploits and tramples on human dignity. We need economic development coupled with social progress and fairness, not an increase in the gap between the rich and the poor, and social inequality,” has become popular in Belgium, Belder said. The Party chief’s book titled “Some theoretical and practical issues on socialism and the path towards socialism in Vietnam” was also published in French and Dutch, he added.

Vietnamplus