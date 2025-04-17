Workers to enjoy five-day break for Reunification Day, May Day holiday

On the occasion of the Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day (May 1) holiday, officials, public employees and workers at administrative agencies and public non-business units across the country will enjoy a five-day break.

On the morning of April 17, the Ho Chi Minh City Social Insurance issued an announcement on spending pension and social insurance allowance payment schedule for May 2025 during the upcoming public holiday.

Pensioners can receive payments at designated payment points.

Accordingly, civil servants, public employees and workers will enjoy a five-day break in a row from April 30 to May 4, with a compensatory workday on Saturday, April 26.

Due to the five-day break holiday, pension and social insurance payments will be made via bank transfer from May 5.

Regarding cash payments, the Ho Chi Minh City Post Office will distribute from May 7 to May 10 at all payment points, and from May 11 to May 25 at its post offices.

By Ngo Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong