Workers rushing back home for National Day holiday

Numerous workers and laborers are leaving big cities including HCMC to enjoy the four-day holiday of National Day (September 2) in their hometowns.

The National Day holiday will start on August 31 and extend until the end of September 3.

Amid the possibility of rising traffic congestion, the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor issued an official letter to direct the assurance on traffic safety and order and raise awareness of laborers participating in traffic.

The Vietnam General Confederation of Labor also encouraged union members to practice civilized behavior when participating in traffic, comply with safety regulations, especially in expressways and industrial zones.

The Vietnam General Confederation of Labor required the labor union at all levels to report traffic incidents related to laborers during the National Day holiday in advance of September 5.

