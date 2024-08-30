National

Workers rushing back home for National Day holiday

SGGPO

Numerous workers and laborers are leaving big cities including HCMC to enjoy the four-day holiday of National Day (September 2) in their hometowns.

The National Day holiday will start on August 31 and extend until the end of September 3.

Amid the possibility of rising traffic congestion, the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor issued an official letter to direct the assurance on traffic safety and order and raise awareness of laborers participating in traffic.

The Vietnam General Confederation of Labor also encouraged union members to practice civilized behavior when participating in traffic, comply with safety regulations, especially in expressways and industrial zones.

The Vietnam General Confederation of Labor required the labor union at all levels to report traffic incidents related to laborers during the National Day holiday in advance of September 5.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

traffic safety and order Vietnam General Confederation of Labor union members four-day holiday for National Day

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn