Work starts on exhibition house, Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space in Binh Chanh

The construction of an exhibition house and Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space started in Binh Chanh District, HCMC on December 19.

At the groundbreaking ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

The work is located at the historical revolutionary relic commemorating the voluntary army service forces in Vinh Loc during the Spring Mau Than General Offensive in 1968.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Secretary of the Party Committee of the People-Government-Party Bloc of Ho Chi Minh City, Tran Van Nam said that the construction of the exhibition house and Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space aims to mark the 50th anniversary of southern liberation and national reunification (April 30, 1975-2025) and the 95th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3, 1930 - February 3, 2025).

Secretary of the Party Committee of the People-Government-Party Bloc of Ho Chi Minh City, Tran Van Nam speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

The construction is expected to serve as a venue to raise the public’s awareness of the revolutionary traditions and extend gratitude to late President Ho Chi Minh and fallen soldiers and people for the cause of building and protecting the country, he added.

At the groundbreaking ceremony, delegates offer flowers at the historical revolutionary relic to pay tribute to 32 fallen heroes of the voluntary army service forces who laid down their lives for the country’s independence on June 15, 1968, in the Spring Mau Than General Offensive in Binh Chanh District.

By Cam Tuyet—Translated by Kim Khanh