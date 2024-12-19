Ho Chi Minh City

Work starts on exhibition house, Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space in Binh Chanh

SGGPO

The construction of an exhibition house and Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space started in Binh Chanh District, HCMC on December 19.

z6144511348658-b3320ed2d55afc38b4bd371a903fae13-1317.jpg.jpg
At the groundbreaking ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

The work is located at the historical revolutionary relic commemorating the voluntary army service forces in Vinh Loc during the Spring Mau Than General Offensive in 1968.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Secretary of the Party Committee of the People-Government-Party Bloc of Ho Chi Minh City, Tran Van Nam said that the construction of the exhibition house and Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space aims to mark the 50th anniversary of southern liberation and national reunification (April 30, 1975-2025) and the 95th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3, 1930 - February 3, 2025).

z6144511274558-f4b5bedb9c24c08d94bd1a834c63f3d5-5644.jpg.jpg
Secretary of the Party Committee of the People-Government-Party Bloc of Ho Chi Minh City, Tran Van Nam speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

The construction is expected to serve as a venue to raise the public’s awareness of the revolutionary traditions and extend gratitude to late President Ho Chi Minh and fallen soldiers and people for the cause of building and protecting the country, he added.

At the groundbreaking ceremony, delegates offer flowers at the historical revolutionary relic to pay tribute to 32 fallen heroes of the voluntary army service forces who laid down their lives for the country’s independence on June 15, 1968, in the Spring Mau Than General Offensive in Binh Chanh District.

By Cam Tuyet—Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Exhibition House Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space historical revolutionary relic Binh Chanh district Spring Mau Than General Offensive

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn