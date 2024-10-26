Winners of Golden Globe Science and Technology Award 2024 announced

The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee just announced the list of ten young scientists who win the Golden Globe Science and Technology Award 2024.

10 young talents receive Golden Globe Science-Technology Awards 2024.

The winners were selected from 69 nominees from 39 organizations and are those with outstanding achievements in the fields of information technology, digital transformation and automation, pharmaceutical technology, biotechnology, environmental technology, and new material technology.

Many are the owners of practical patents, solutions, high-quality international publications, and national and international awards.

The Golden Globe Science and Technology Award was launched for the first time in 2003 by the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee and the Ministry of Science and Technology to seek and honor young Vietnamese scientists under 35 who live and work at home and abroad.

Award-winners include PhD. Ngo Khac Hoang, Assistant Professor of Linköping University inSweden; PhD. Nguyen Van Son, a lecturer of the University of Engineering and Technology – Vietnam National University, Hanoi; PhD. Le Kim Hung of the University of Information Technology under the Vietnam National University - Ho Chi Minh City (VNU-HCM); PhD. Nguyen Phuoc Vinh of the University of Health Sciences under the Vietnam National University - Ho Chi Minh City (VNU-HCM); PhD. Le Ba Vinh of the College of Pharmacy at Korea University, South Korea; PhD. Vo Truong Giang of the Institute of Sustainability for Chemicals, Energy and Environment under the Agency for Science, Technology, and Research of Singapore; Truong Hai Bang of the Science and Technology Advanced Institute under Van Lang University; PhD. Pham Thanh Tuan of the University of Sciences under the Vietnam National University - Ho Chi Minh City (VNU-HCM); PhD. Nguyen Viet Huong of the Phenikaa University in Hanoi; PhD. Tran Ngoc Quang of the Center for Nanostructure and Molecular Material Research (INOMAR) under the Vietnam National University - Ho Chi Minh City (VNU-HCM).

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh