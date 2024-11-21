International

Welcome ceremony held for Vietnamese Party chief in Malaysia

A welcome ceremony at the highest protocol for heads of state was held in Putrajaya city, Malaysia, at noon on November 21 for Party General Secretary To Lam and his spouse, who are on a three-day official visit to Malaysia.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and his spouse (R) receive Party General Secretary To Lam and his spouse. (Photo: VNA)

The visit is made at the invitation of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and his spouse.

Following the welcome ceremony, the Vietnamese Party General Secretary and the Malaysian Prime Minister had a retreat and held talks. They are expected to witness the exchange of cooperation documents and co-chair a press conference.

Vietnam and Malaysia established their diplomatic relations on March 30, 1973. The bilateral relationship has developed fruitfully on the basis of the strategic partnership set up in August 2015.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Malaysia Dinh Ngoc Linh said the Party leader's official visit, which comes ahead of the 10th anniversary of the bilateral strategic partnership next year, will help reinforce the foundation of the political relationship and provide new momentum to further promote strategic cooperation across all fields.

It will also mark a new milestone in deepening the already excellent cooperation between Vietnam and Malaysia, and paving the way for a new, higher level in their bilateral relations, Mr. Linh added.

