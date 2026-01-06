PM woos Russian conglomerate on tech, energy ties

PM Pham Minh Chinh called on Russian conglomerate AFK Sistema to enhance partnerships with Vietnamese firms, turning high-level bilateral agreements into concrete outcomes during a reception for its founder Vladimir Petrovich Evtushenkov.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) and founder of AFK Sistema Vladimir Petrovich Evtushenkov (Photo: VNA)

At the receiving ceremony in Hanoi on January 5, PM Pham Minh Chinh emphasized that Vietnam deeply values its long-standing friendship with Russia and is committed to strengthening it. He commended AFK Sistema’s swift growth and its collaboration with leading Vietnamese groups and enterprises to enhance broad cooperation, following the direction set by Party General Secretary To Lam during his May 2025 visit to Russia. These initiatives, he noted, are effectively driving the Vietnam-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership toward more practical outcomes and greater influence.

He pinpointed sectors where Russia excels and Vietnam has strong needs, including database construction and connectivity, IT, digital transformation, cybersecurity, banking, pharmaceuticals, nuclear energy for peaceful purposes, telecommunications, and Vietnam's crypto market. He also highlighted collaboration on underground and outer space projects, such as metro lines in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, as well as tourism.

Briefing the guest on Vietnam’s development orientations, especially priority areas of Russia’s strength, the host said Vietnam is set to roll out a national one-stop investment mechanism to streamline corporate joint ventures, trade, and inbound investment. He encouraged AFK Sistema and its subsidiaries to ramp up sharing of corporate governance expertise, workforce training support, and technology transfers.

At the reception (Photo: VNA)

On this occasion, the Government leader also requested the Russian Embassy in Vietnam to work closely with the relevant ministries and agencies of both countries to expedite talks on an intergovernmental agreement for the Ninh Thuan 1 nuclear power plant before January 15.

Evtushenkov described AFK Sistema as Russia's largest private conglomerate, employing about 300,000. It invests domestically and abroad in telecommunications, digital services, high-tech, e-commerce, healthcare, timber processing and wooden housing, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and hospitality. The group aspires to become a global leader in hi-tech investment funds.

Recognizing Vietnam’s potential and pledging stronger cooperation in the areas highlighted by the PM, he affirmed Vietnam as a trusted partner of Russian firms. AFK Sistema, he said, seeks to increase localization and stands ready to transfer technology and provide systematic training for the Vietnamese workforce, as guided by the host.

Vietnamplus