Thailand, Cambodia agree on terms of initial ceasefire

The Thai Minister of Defence will attend a Thailand – Cambodia GBC meeting with the Cambodian counterpart on December 27 in Chanthaburi, with the aim of finalising a joint statement under the Kuala Lumpur Agreement.

Thai Defense Minister Natthapon Nakpanich (right) and Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Tea Seiha signed a ceasefire agreement. (Photo: Xinhua/Sun Weitong)

After three days of intense negotiations, the secretariat-level meeting of the General Border Committee (GBC) between Thailand and Cambodia, held in Chanthaburi province of Thailand, has reached consensus on the terms of an initial ceasefire agreement, which will take effect on December 27.

Following a meeting of the National Security Council on the afternoon of December 26, Thai Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said the meeting agreed that the Thai Minister of Defence will attend a Thailand–Cambodia GBC meeting with the Cambodian counterpart on December 27 in Chanthaburi, with the aim of finalizing a joint statement under the Kuala Lumpur Agreement.

Thailand will continue to adhere to the four core principles of the agreement, adding that if the two defence ministers reach a consensus at the December 27 meeting, a joint statement will be signed, he said.

Regarding Thailand’s proposal for a 72-hour ceasefire, Anutin said this is a condition put forward by Bangkok for Phnom Penh’s acceptance.

Vietnamplus