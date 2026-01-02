Cuban diplomat praises CPV’s leadership role in Vietnam’s development

Amid a volatile world with crises, disruptions to global economic links, and increasingly fierce strategic competition among powerful countries, the CPV’s coming congress is an important milestone where Vietnam will shape its development orientation.

Amid a volatile world with crises, disruptions to global economic links, and increasingly fierce strategic competition among powerful countries, the CPV’s coming congress is an important milestone where Vietnam will shape its development orientation, enhance the will, and select the path of action for the new period, said Ambassador Jorge Luis Mayo Fernandez.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Venezuela Vu Trung My (left) and Cuban Ambassador Jorge Luis Mayo Fernandez at their meeting in Caracas on December 31 (Photo: VNA)

As the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) is about to hold the 14th National Congress this January, a Cuban diplomat has said the results obtained over the past years show that the CPV’s steadfast leadership forms the core factor in ensuring stability and creating a foundation for the country to confidently adapt to a profoundly shifting international order.

Cuban Ambassador to Venezuela Jorge Luis Mayo Fernandez made the assessment during a meeting with Vietnamese Ambassador Vu Trung My in Caracas on December 31. The event took place on the occasion of the 67th anniversary of Cuba’s National Day (January 1, 1959–2026) and the 65th anniversary of Vietnam – Cuba diplomatic ties (December 2, 1960–2025).

He perceived that rarely has a national CPV congress taken place in such a volatile international environment as the present one. However, he stated, given their special friendship forged over six and a half decades, the “Island of Freedom” will keep standing side by Vietnam in all circumstances.

The Cuban Ambassador wished the CPV a highly successful 14th national congress to continue asserting its leadership role.

Congratulating the Cuban Party, State, Government, and people on their National Day, Ambassador My expressed his belief that the Cuban people will continue to firmly safeguard their revolutionary achievements and stay persistent in pursuing the goal of prosperous and sustainable development.

He stressed that Vietnam has always kept a close watch on developments in Cuba, adding the Vietnamese Government and people deeply sympathise with the socio-economic difficulties Cuba is experiencing.

Vietnam consistently stands by Cuba with unwavering loyalty and a sense of responsibility, My affirmed.The special bilateral friendship, nurtured by President Ho Chi Minh, leader Fidel Castro, and generations of both countries’ leaders, continues to thrive strongly in the new context as shown in high-level mutual visits and meetings, as well as the close bonds between the countries’ representative missions worldwide, including the Vietnamese and Cuban embassies in Venezuela, he went on.

Highlighting the 65th anniversary of bilateral ties, he described the Vietnam – Cuba relationship as a symbol of pure, faithful, and enduring friendship of the two nations that are half of the word away but share the aspiration for independence and development.

VNA