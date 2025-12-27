Official calls for stronger Vietnam – RoK economic, locality-to-locality links

Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Thanh suggested Prof. Kim Hak-min help to encourage Korean enterprises and localities to further expand investments in Vietnam.

Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Thanh (right) receives Prof. Kim Hak-min, head of the Ethics Investigation Advisory Committee of the RoK National Assembly, in Hanoi on December 26. (Photo: VNA)

Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Thanh on December 26 received a delegation of the Kimhakmin E-roun Institute for Economic Research led by Prof. Kim Hak-min, head of the Ethics Investigation Advisory Committee of the Republic of Korea (RoK) National Assembly.

Appreciating the professor’s contributions through policy advice and locality-to-locality economic cooperation between the two countries, Thanh noted that after more than three decades, the Vietnam – RoK relations have become a role model of bilateral cooperation, reaping numerous remarkable and comprehensive achievements, especially since the establishment of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2022.

The RoK remains the biggest source of foreign direct investment, the second largest partner in development and tourism cooperation, and the third among trade and labour partners of Vietnam.

Locality-to-locality and people-to-people ties have been increasingly expanded while the two countries have become each other’s leading partners in multiple fields. Relations between the Vietnamese and Korean parliaments have also substantially contributed to overall bilateral ties, the host noted.

Vietnam always supports and stands ready to create a favourable legal corridor for cooperation, investment, and business activities of foreign partners, including research institutes and enterprises of the RoK, she went on, pledging optimal conditions for the RoK to secure effective, successful, and sustainable investment and business activities in Vietnam.

The Vice Chairwoman called on Kim to continue serving as a bridge for promoting Korean localities’ ties with Vietnamese peers, and invited him to attend a conference gathering Korean partners to be held in Dong Nai province in early 2026.

Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Thanh also suggested him help to encourage Korean enterprises and localities to further expand investments in Vietnam, particularly in such priority fields as science – technology, satellite city development, trade and logistics centres, infrastructure building, and tourism, thereby contributing to bilateral economic, trade, and investment links to benefit both peoples.

For his part, Kim said Vietnam is emerging as a dynamic and trustworthy nation in Asia, a process in which its National Assembly plays a crucial role.

Voicing his wish to contribute more to the countries’ shared development, the professor said the coming conference will not only demonstrate the Vietnam – RoK connectivity but also a rendezvous of the future where the two sides will seek to continue bolstering economic cooperation and sharing cultural values towards a substantive and enduring strategic partnership.

VNA