International

Vietnam deeply concerned about reports on situation in Venezuela: Spokesperson

Vietnam is deeply concerned about information regarding the current situation in Venezuela, spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang said on January 3.

1000016172-5456-4635.jpg
Spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang

Answering reporters’ questions about Vietnam’s response to the situation in Venezuela, Spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang Hang said Vietnam calls on all relevant parties to respect international law and the United Nations Charter, including the principles of respecting national sovereignty and refraining from the use or threat of force in international relations.

Vietnam also calls on the parties to exercise restraint, engage in dialogue, and resolve disputes and differences on the basis of international law, contributing to peace, security, stability, and cooperation in the region and the world, she said.

Given the complex and tense situation in Venezuela, which poses potential safety risks to citizens, the ministry on January 3 advised Vietnamese nationals to carefully consider travel to the country at this time.

Vietnamese citizens currently in Venezuela should leave dangerous areas, closely monitor developments, and strictly comply with local authorities’ regulations on travel as well as advisories issued by the ministry, including those by the Consular Department and the embassy in Venezuela.

For assistance if needed, citizens are advised to contact the Vietnamese Embassy in Venezuela at +58 212 635 7402 or vnemb.ven@mofa.gov.vn or the Consular Department at +84 981 84 84 84 or baohocongdan@gmail.com.

Vietnamplus

Venezuela Vietnamese citizen safety risks Ministry of Foreign Affairs

