Vietnam welcomes signing of Cambodia-Thailand joint statement on ceasefire

Vietnam welcomes the signing of the Joint Statement between Cambodia and Thailand at the 3rd Special Meeting of the General Border Committee (GBC) on December 27, 2025.

Vietnam welcomes the signing of the Joint Statement between Cambodia and Thailand at the 3rd Special Meeting of the General Border Committee (GBC) on December 27, 2025, agreeing on a ceasefire and measures to de-escalate tensions at the border between the two countries, said Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang.

Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang (Photo: VNA)

Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang made the comment while answering a reporter's question asking for Vietnam's reaction to the Joint Statement at the 3rd Special Meeting of the General Border Committee (GBC) between Cambodia and Thailand.

Vietnam believes that the two countries will effectively implement the agreements outlined in the Joint Statement, continue negotiations to peacefully resolve disputes on the basis of the fundamental principles of international law, the United Nations Charter, the ASEAN Charter, the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC), and in the spirit of ASEAN friendship and solidarity, for the long-term benefit of both sides and the region, she said.

Vietnam will continue to closely monitor the situation, stay ready to engage in dialogue with both countries, and participate in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)'s joint efforts to resolve disagreements between Cambodia and Thailand, including enhancing the effectiveness of the ASEAN Observer Team (AOT), the spokeswoman added.

Vietnamplus