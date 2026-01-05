Vietnam requests Netflix to remove film over maps featuring “U-shaped line”

The Cinema Department of Vietnam has required Netflix to immediately remove the film “Shine on me” from its website and app within 24 hours from 9 p.m. on January 3, and to submit a report on the removal to the department by 10 p.m. on January 4.

An illegal “U-shaped line” map appears in the film “Shine on me” (Screenshot from the film)

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said on January 4 that its Cinema Department has requested Netflix to remove the film “Shine on me” from its website and app.

In a January 3 notice to Netflix, the department said it had received information that the film was being distributed online in Vietnam via Netflix’s website https://www.netflix.com and app. The 27-episode series is currently available in the country up to episode 25. Netflix has rated the series T13 (13+), making it suitable for viewers aged 13 and older.

After review, the department found that the series contains multiple map images depicting the “U-shaped line,” which are inaccurate and violate Vietnam’s national sovereignty (notably in episode 25, from 32 minutes 10 seconds to 34 minutes 3 seconds).

The department classified “Shine on me” as a C-rated film - prohibited from distribution - citing violations under Point d, Clause 1, Article 9 of the 2022 Law on Cinematography.

Under Clause 2, Article 15 of Government Decree No. 131/2022/ND-CP dated December 31, 2022, detailing certain provisions of the law, the department required Netflix to immediately remove the film from its website and app within 24 hours from 9 p.m. on January 3, 2026, and to submit a report on the removal to the department by 10 p.m. on January 4.

Vietbamplus