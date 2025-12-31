RoK extends group visa fee waiver for Vietnamese tourists

The Republic of Korea will extend the waiver of visa processing fees for group tourists from six countries, including Vietnam, for another six months, to the end of June 2026.

The Republic of Korea’s Minister of Economy and Finance Koo Yun Cheol on December 31 announced that the country will extend the waiver of visa processing fees for group tourists from six countries, including Vietnam, for another six months.

Tourists visit Suncheon Bay, the Republic of Korea. (Source: Xinhua/VNA)

Under the plan unveiled by the minister, the exemption of processing fees for the C-3-2 short-term group tourist visa, which was scheduled to expire on December 31, 2025, will be extended until the end of June 2026.

The beneficiaries include tourists from China, India, Vietnam, the Philippines, Indonesia and Cambodia.

According to Koo, the measure aims to maintain the positive recovery momentum of the tourism sector. Currently, the processing fee for the C-3-2 visa is KRW18,000 (US$12.45).

VNA