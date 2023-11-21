Wartime objects, documents displayed in HCMC

The HCMC-based War Remnants Museum is hosting a special exhibition with 177 wartime photos, objects, and documents.

The display marks the 18th anniversary of Vietnam Cultural Heritage Day (November 23), and the 83rd anniversary of the Southern Uprising (November 23), towards the 79th anniversary of the Vietnam People’s Army (December 22).

The exhibits are expected to give visitors an insight into the war against the US, promote patriotism among youths, and raise their awareness of peace protection, and national construction, said the Director of the museum Tran Xuan Thao.

The exhibition will run until the end of next March.