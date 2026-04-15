Vung Tau–Binh Thuan coastal road gains momentum toward 2027 completion

Construction of the Vung Tau–Binh Thuan coastal road is gaining momentum, with several sections nearing completion as the project targets full connectivity by the first quarter of 2027.

The Vung Tau–Binh Thuan coastal road project (DT994), spanning nearly 77 kilometers, is being fast-tracked, with multiple components either completed or close to completion.

Construction package for the section passing through Nuoc Ngot Pass in Long Hai Commune.

As of April 15, the Ho Chi Minh City Traffic Construction Investment Project Management Board reported positive progress across several sections of the project.

Component project 1, stretching 8.65 kilometers with a total investment of over VND1.49 trillion (US$56.6 million), has been largely completed. Component project 2, 9.58 kilometers long with more than VND1.26 trillion (US$48 million) in investment, has completed two out of three construction packages, including Cua Lap 2 Bridge. The remaining package, covering the final section and an elevated road across Ky Van Cape, is expected to be finished by June 2026.

The section from National Highway 51 to Cua Lap Bridge has been completed.

At the end of the route, component project 5, which spans 5.64 kilometers with an investment of over VND1.045 trillion (US$38 million), has reached about 95 percent completion. Song Lo 2 Bridge and most of the roadbed have been largely finished, while remaining works are still underway.

Meanwhile, component projects 3 and 4, launched in mid-2025, are focusing on roadbeds, drainage systems, and bridge construction. Song Ray Bridge is currently undergoing bored pile and substructure works, while the Ho Dang Bridge is also progressing simultaneously. These sections are expected to be completed between late 2026 and the first quarter of 2027.

Package No. 2 of the project has been completed.

The Vung Tau–Binh Thuan coastal road project has a total length of approximately 76.86 kilometers, connecting Road 991B to National Highway 55. Designed with six to eight lanes, it is divided into five component projects. Construction began in June 2023, and the route is expected to play a key role in regional connectivity. Once completed, it will help improve transport infrastructure, expand urban and tourism development space, and strengthen links with seaports, expressways, and major transport corridors in the eastern area of Ho Chi Minh City.

By Thanh Huy- Translated by Huyen Huong