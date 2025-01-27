VUFO Chairman reveals humorous anecdotes of international relations

Chairman Phan Anh Son of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organizations (VUFO)

On the occasion of the Lunar New Year 2025, Chairman Phan Anh Son of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organizations (VUFO) gave an interview to the press about the outstanding results of people's diplomacy in the past year as well as interesting stories of this work.

According to him, 2024 witnessed a significant expansion of VUFO's foreign affairs activities with 43 outbound delegations, 28 inbound delegations, over 1,000 on-site activities, and 5 international conferences and seminars. Notably, VUFO played a prominent role in supporting high-level foreign affairs activities of Party and State leaders.

People-to-people diplomacy activities conducted within the framework of high-level diplomacy underscore the importance that Party and State leaders place on these efforts, particularly the role of VUFO. These activities also demonstrate the respect that the Party, State, and people have for the sentiments, solidarity, support, and assistance of the international community, said the Chairman.

In addition, VUFO has chaired and coordinated to welcome many people-to-people diplomacy delegations led by leaders of political parties, leaders of ministries and agencies of other countries to visit Vietnam.

Initiatives in 'people's diplomacy,' such as cultural exchanges and humanitarian efforts, have fostered mutual understanding and cooperation between Vietnam and international religious organizations. These interactions have cultivated valuable relationships and laid the groundwork for future collaboration between Vietnam and the United States.

In 2024, VUFO successfully expressed gratitude to international friends and partners for their valuable contributions.

Chairman Phan Anh Son also shared some interesting stories of the past year. The first story was a working trip to the Russian Federation to attend the Vietnam Week in Saint Petersburg at the invitation of the Chairman of the Saint Petersburg Foreign Affairs Committee in May 2024.

Through engaging discussions, Chairman Phan Anh Son learned of the remarkable contributions of Professor Nikolay Mikhailovich Kropachev, Rector of the Federal Budgetary Higher Education and Training Agency of Saint Petersburg State University, to the enhancement of scientific, educational, cultural, and people-to-people exchanges between Vietnam and Russia. These invaluable contributions have played a pivotal role in solidifying and fostering a strong and enduring relationship of comprehensive cooperation between the two nations.

Director of the Ho Chi Minh Institute of Saint Petersburg State University Professor Vladimir Nikolaevich Kolotov has proposed for many years that the Vietnamese side award the Vietnam Friendship Medal to Professor N. M. Kropachev for his great contributions to the relationship between the two countries. But for some objective reasons, Professor N. M. Kropachev has not yet received this noble award.

Chairman Phan Anh Son announced that he had taken the initiative to initiate the process for proposing the award of the Friendship Medal of Vietnam to Professor N. M. Kropachev. In August 2024, a proposal dossier was submitted by the other party through VUFO for the same award. Following this, Chairman Phan Anh Son instructed the regional committee to handle the dossier. The President of Vietnam officially signed the decision to confer the Friendship Medal upon Professor N. M. Kropachev on December 3, 2024. Upon receiving the notification from VUFO, both Professor Kolotov and Professor Kropachev expressed their surprise, joy, and gratitude for VUFO's prompt action in facilitating this recognition.

After nearly four decades of innovation, and in light of the assessment by General Secretary To Lam that "the world is experiencing a period of epochal change, and our country is at a new historical juncture, marking a new era of the Vietnamese people's ascent," VUFO aims to leverage its traditions and the nation's potential. To effectively support the Party's foreign policy and State diplomacy, VUFO will pursue several key initiatives in 2025. These initiatives will include the practical application of resolutions and directives, the execution of policies, and a focus on carrying out foreign affairs activities in accordance with established plans.

Additionally, VUFO will align its foreign affairs efforts with significant national holidays and the commemoration of diplomatic relations with countries worldwide.

By Luu Thuy – Translated By Anh Quan