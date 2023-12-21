VSA National Congress closes with high determination to fulfill set targets

The National Congress of the Vietnamese Students’ Association (VSA) – 11th tenure from 2023-2028 – in Hanoi came to a closure after 2.5 working days.

Participants in the closure session of VSA’s National Congress



In the closure session, participants voted to approve different proposals for the draft political report and the Congress’s resolution, focusing on the determination to successfully implement one key movement (‘Student of 5 Merits’), two important programs (‘Student Consultation and Support’ and ‘VSA Building’), and three projects (‘Scientific Research Capacity Improvement for Students’, ‘Digital Transformation for VSA Activities’, and ‘Capacity Improvement for VSA Staff’).

The Congress also agreed upon the voting results for 103 members of the new Central Executive Committee of VSA in the 11th tenure from 2023-2028, for 15 members of the Inspection Committee, and for the titles of Chairman, Vice Chairman, and Head of the Central Inspection Committee.

In order to better fulfill the set targets, the Congress prepared a letter calling upon all students studying at home or abroad to continuously nurture their patriotism, political views, noble thoughts, and desire to contribute.

They are encouraged to form the right learning attitude, actively accumulate new knowledge, constantly foster their innovation mind, and enthusiastically join in scientific research and digital transformation. They are also urged to participate in voluntary activities, be ready to overcome obstacles, and wholeheartedly serve their Fatherland. More importantly, they should try to transform into a rounded, confident person when taking part in the ‘Student of 5 Merits’ movement.

Within the framework of the Congress, a Student Consultation Council for the 2023-2028 period was presented, consisting of 7 members, to support VSA to accomplish all assigned goals.

After the closure of the Congress, VSA Chairman Nguyen Minh Triet gave a presentation on future solutions to carry out the set movement, programs, and projects.

Thanks to his experience in the previous tenure, he is confident that he can cooperate well with the new Central Executive Committee. They will make good use of innovation to achieve more breakthroughs and complete their goals.

Chairman Triet mentioned the meaning of the 11 criteria presented in the Congress as well as the methods to satisfy them. These criteria are developed to turn students into citizens with clear political view, deep professional knowledge, good physical and mental health, suitable social skills for the demands of the science-technology era and the digital transformation process. This is expected to help them become global citizens in the future.

He stressed that right after the Congress, the Central Executive Committee is going to develop a detailed action plan and roadmaps for the three mentioned projects, which are expected to be approved at the 2nd conference of VSA’s Central Executive Committee.

Finally, to attract the participation of more students in VSA’s programs, VSA had already conducted a survey at different levels. The collected opinions were then used to prepare corresponding solutions and action plans to better suit students and maximize their active roles in the participated programs.

The success of this Congress will strongly encourage VSA members to use their own determination, enthusiasm to carry out the assigned tasks.

By Minh Duy, Bich Quyen – Translated by Huong Vuong