Voters raise concern over anti-corruption work

The HCMC delegation of National Assembly (NA) deputies, including Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai met voters in districts 4, 7 and Nha Be on May 6.

Delegates attend the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

At the event, voters raised several issues about the current work on corruption and negative phenomena prevention and control of the Party and State, urban infrastructure, and major projects in the city.

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai (R) speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai (R) meets voters at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai extended his sincere thanks to citizens for their opinions and acknowledged voters' special concerns.

He said that in recent times, some leaders, including members of the Party Central Committee have been suspended from Party activities, prosecuted, detained, and investigated for bribery and corruption. There are key leaders who have violated Party regulations and rules set for Party members, the responsibility for setting exemplary models and letting officials under their authority violate the law.

The Chairman also informed that 90 percent of the VND10 trillion (US$395 million) anti-flood project in HCMC has been completed but the contractor is facing financial difficulties.

Although the city has allocated budget funds, disbursement has obstructed legal issues. The municipal authority submitted a report to the Prime Minister and proposed a mechanism for the contractor to borrow money from the city budget to complete the project. If this proposal is approved, the investor can restart the contract within two months and complete the construction in six months.

By Thu Hoai – Translated by Kim Khanh