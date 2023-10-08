Voters expect preferential policies for preschool teachers

Some voters in the preschool education sector in Ho Chi Minh City’s Binh Tan District proposed to add preferential policies for preschool teachers to make them dedicate themselves to the profession.

Ho Chi Minh City's National Assembly Delegates today met with voters in the education and health sectors of Binh Tan District.

At the meeting, voters proposed some remuneration for teachers and medical staff. Voter Nguyen Van Minh, Head of An Lac A ward medical station, said that it is necessary to consider more about the salary for each different specific profession. Because the present salaries of health sector workers, especially health workers at grassroots healthcare centers are only enough to manage daily activities. However, if their children or relatives get sick, they will not have enough money for treatment.

Some voters in the preschool education industry have proposed adding remuneration policies for specific occupations so that preschool teachers can feel secure in sticking with and contributing to the profession. At the same time, according to them, there should be a remuneration policy for managers, teachers, and staff at public schools in industrial parks and export processing zones.

Deputy Nguyen Thien Nhan listened to voters' recommendations and feedback saying that the Ho Chi Minh City's National Assembly Delegates will report to the competent authorities and National Assembly Delegates. Regarding the staffing of the health and education sectors, Mr. Nguyen Thien Nhan said that when the population increases, the number of students increases, teaching staff on the payroll will not reduce.

Regarding issues under local authority, Deputy Duong Ngoc Hai requested that authorities in Binh Tan District continue to resolve them completely.

At noon on the same day, National Assembly Delegates met with voters in Binh Tan District. Voters complained of rampant advertising of western medicine on websites and television stations, slow issuance of land use rights certificates, and slow clearance of projects.

Deputy Duong Ngoc Hai said that the management of junk SIM cards and the management of social networks is not strict; subsequently, many scammers have taken advantage of it to deceive people.

The National Assembly Delegation Team will report to the competent agencies which will handle the problem.