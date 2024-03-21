Vo Van Thuong relieved from Presidency, position of NA deputy

The 15th-tenure NA holds its 6th extraordinary session in Hanoi on March 21. (Photo: VNA)

At its 6th extraordinary session held in Hanoi under the chair of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, the 15th-tenure parliament considered the relief of Thuong from the Presidency of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam in the 2021 - 2026 tenure and from the post of an NA deputy of Da Nang city.



Legislators also listened to the NA Standing Committee’s report on the relief of Tran Tuan Anh from the post of an NA deputy of Khanh Hoa province.

They also considered the dismissal of Hoang Thi Thuy Lan from the post of an NA deputy of Vinh Phuc province.



After listening to the reports, proposals, and a speech by Thuong, the legislature discussed, conducted a secret ballot, and adopted a resolution on the relief of Thuong from the Presidency of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam in the 2021 - 2026 tenure, and from the post of an NA deputy of Da Nang.



The NA also adopted a resolution on the dismissal of Lan from the post of an NA deputy of Vinh Phuc province.

