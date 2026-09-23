VNVC and Pfizer sign cooperation agreement to enhance immunization capacity

At the document exchange ceremony, VNVC and Pfizer wished to contribute their expertise, capabilities, and resources to support Vietnam’s health priorities, promote vaccination, and enhance the public health system's response capacity.

On September 15, 2026, a team of vaccine experts from Pfizer visit the cold storage system and cold chain facilities for vaccine preservation at VNVC (Photo: VNVC).

On September 22 in New York, pharmaceutical corporation Pfizer and Vietnam Vaccine Company (VNVC) exchanged a cooperation document on enhancing vaccine immunization capacity and disease prevention for Vietnam.

VNVC and Pfizer are two prominent entities from Vietnam and the US in the healthcare, pharmaceutical, and vaccine sectors. Both desire to contribute their expertise, capabilities, and resources to support Vietnam’s health priorities; exchange and explore cooperation opportunities to promote vaccination, enhance the readiness and response capacity of the public health system, and contribute to achieving Vietnam's long-term health goals.

At the same time, VNVC and Pfizer expressed appreciation for the leadership and direction of the Government, as well as its ongoing efforts to protect and improve public health.

On March 18, 2025, VNVC and Pfizer Vietnam sign a cooperation agreement on sharing vaccine production knowledge at the VNVC Vaccine and Biological Products Plant, witnessed by Deputy Minister of Health Do Xuan Tuyen and U.S. Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Susan Burns (Photo: VNVC).

Earlier in March 2025, witnessed by leaders of the Ministry of Health and the US Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City, VNVC signed a cooperation memorandum with Pfizer to share knowledge on capacity building in the field of high-quality vaccine production.

Under the agreement, Pfizer will assist VNVC in enhancing knowledge to build an international-standard vaccine manufacturing plant in Vietnam, aiming for domestic vaccine production to meet internal demand and gradually participate in the global supply chain.

The project covers an area of over 26,000 m², with an initial phase investment of over VND2,500 billion and a design capacity of approximately 100-120 million vaccine doses per year.

According to the plan, VNVC's plant will aim to complete its infrastructure and production lines during the 2027-2028 period, gradually receiving processes and technology, developing manufacturing capacity, and aiming to bring products made in Vietnam to the market starting in 2029.

By K. Nhien - Translated by Anh Quan