VN's doctors offer free medical check-ups, medicines for people in Cambodia

Medical workers from the Ho Chi Minh City Charity Association, donors, and authorities in Koh Khsach Tonlea commune, Sa'Ang district, Cambodia’s Kandal province on June 17 gave free medical check-ups and medicines to about 800 local people.

Vietnamese and Cambodian volunteers joined in interpreting and logistic work to support the doctors.

Le Thanh Hop, a member of the Ho Chi Minh City Charity Association, said that the association launched its healthcare program eight years ago and this is the third time its medical team has traveled to Cambodia.

From the beginning of this year, the Vietnamese Embassy in Cambodia, social charity organizations, agencies, and units in Vietnam have sent medical groups and volunteer doctors to visit and provide free medical check-ups for people of Vietnamese origin in Cambodia and those from other ethnic groups as well as Cambodian nationals.

As the cost of medical services is quite high compared to the average income in the country, such charity activities are practical and useful, showing solidarity and friendship between Vietnam and Cambodia.