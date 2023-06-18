VN's doctors offer free medical check-ups, medicines for people in Cambodia

|
People in Koh Khsach Tonlea commune, Sa'Ang district, Cambodia’s Kandal province receive free medicine and consultation. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese and Cambodian volunteers joined in interpreting and logistic work to support the doctors.
Le Thanh Hop, a member of the Ho Chi Minh City Charity Association, said that the association launched its healthcare program eight years ago and this is the third time its medical team has traveled to Cambodia.
From the beginning of this year, the Vietnamese Embassy in Cambodia, social charity organizations, agencies, and units in Vietnam have sent medical groups and volunteer doctors to visit and provide free medical check-ups for people of Vietnamese origin in Cambodia and those from other ethnic groups as well as Cambodian nationals.
A Vietnamese doctor provides medical examination during the healthcare charity program in Cambodia. (Photo: VNA)
As the cost of medical services is quite high compared to the average income in the country, such charity activities are practical and useful, showing solidarity and friendship between Vietnam and Cambodia.