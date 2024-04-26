Vietnam upholds management of financing for sustainable development

State capital and private resources both play an important role in meeting financial needs for development of the sustainable development goals (SDGs), Minister Counsellor Nguyen Hoang Nguyen told the 2024 ECOSOC Financing for Development Forum.

State capital and private resources both play an important role in meeting financial needs for development and implementation of the sustainable development goals (SDGs), Minister Counsellor Nguyen Hoang Nguyen told the 2024 ECOSOC Financing for Development (FfD) Forum, held in New York from April 22-25.

Minister Counsellor Nguyen Hoang Nguyen (Photo: VNA)

Nguyen, who is also Chargé d’Affaires of the Permanent Delegation of Vietnam to the United Nations, emphasised the importance of North-South and South-South cooperation, trilateral and quadrilateral cooperation models to share experience, technology, and capital for Southern countries to implement the Agenda 2030 on sustainable development.

He called on developed countries to fully implement their commitments to spend 0.7 percent of their Gross National Income (GNI) on ODA capital and contribute US$100 billion each year to help developing ones cope with climate change.

Agreeing with the Vietnamese delegation’s ideas, delegates to the forum said that 2024 is a very important time to strongly implement measures towards completing the SDGs by 2030.

They reached a consensus on approving a document on the forum's outcomes, which affirmed their commitment to continue efforts to mobilise financial resources for development, encourage and promote the participation of the private sector, strengthen international cooperation in the field of tax and debt management, and take advantage of scientific, technological and innovation achievements to serve sustainable development.

Vietnam announced the Voluntary National Review (VNR) in 2023 and is implementing its National Strategy on Climate Change by 2030, thereby affirming its efforts and determination to mobilise and use and manage financing for sustainable development.

Next year, it will host the 4th Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030 (P4G) Summit to promote global efforts on green transformation and sustainable development.

VNA