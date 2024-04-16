International

Vietnam Coast Guard, French navy's ship hold joint exercise

The Vietnam Coast Guard Region 2 High Command and frigate Vendemiaire of the French Navy held a joint maritime exercise on April 15.

A working delegation of the Coast Guard Region 2 High Command, and officers and sailors of frigate Vendemiaire exchange experiences on anti-smuggling at sea. (Photo: qdnd.vn)

During the training session, the two sides exchanged experience on anti-smuggling at sea and information sharing, fire prevention and control, maritime safety, anti-pollution measures and sea search and rescue operations.

This is the first time the Vietnam Coast Guard force has joined a training exercise at sea with the French ship’s crew.

Frigate Vendemiaire of the French Navy docked at Tien Sa port, Da Nang, on April 11, beginning a five-day visit to the central city.

During their stay, the crew members paid a courtesy visit to leaders of the city and took part in a volleyball competition with the High Command of Navy Region 3. Besides, they visited renowned landscapes in Da Nang, Hue and Quang Nam.

Departing from Noumea in New Caledonia on February 29, Vendemiaire has performed several maritime patrol missions with several ASEAN countries and Australia.

The frigate measures 93 meters in length and accommodates a crew of approximately 100 along with a Dauphin-type helicopter.

VNA

