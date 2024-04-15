Dien Bien Phu Victory an inspiration for peace-loving people worldwide: Scholars

The great Dien Bien Phu Victory on May 7, 1954 turned a new page in the history of world revolution, according to General Secretary of the Labour Party (PT) of Mexico Alberto Anaya Guitiérrez.

The great Dien Bien Phu Victory on May 7, 1954 turned a new page in the history of world revolution, becoming a great source of encouragement for the struggle for independence in other countries around the world, according to General Secretary of the Labour Party (PT) of Mexico Alberto Anaya Guitiérrez.

Dien Bien Phu Victory is an inspiration for peace-loving people worldwide (File photo: VNA)

Visiting Vietnam News Agency (VNA)’s representative office in Mexico City on April 14 on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory (May 7, 1954-2024) and the 49th anniversary of the Liberation of South Vietnam and National Reunification (April 30, 1975-2024), the PT leader affirmed that the two victories have risen above the stature and boundary of a country, as they embodied and symbolised the burning desire and unyielding strength of a nation fighting for freedom and independence.

He recalled that during those days, the name of Dien Bien Phu and the slogan "Vietnam - Ho Chi Minh - Dien Bien Phu" resonated across the five continents, becoming a source of inspiration for the independence movement around the world.

The spirit of solidarity, self-reliance, the will to fight, the determination to win and the historical lessons from the Dien Bien Phu Victory have remained valid today, giving more strength to Vietnam to firmly go forward on the path that President Ho Chi Minh and the Communist Party of Vietnam have chosen, Guitiérrez stated.

Mentioning the Ho Chi Minh Campaign and the Great 1975 Spring Victory, the PT leader said that this historic event was more than a victory but a national reunification festival, paving the way for a Vietnam of peace, unity, independence, democracy, reform and prosperity.

Guitierrez said that he believes that in addition to patriotism, unyielding strength and limitless solidarity, Vietnam has won the two resistance wars thanks to the nation’s righteousness and justice. The PT General Secretary emphasised that with justice on their side, Vietnamese people are determined to fight and demand the right to live in peace, independence and freedom despite all sacrifices and hardships.

He said that Latin American countries in general and Mexico in particular have learned a lot from President Ho Chi Minh through his sound leadership and ideology that led the Vietnamese people from one victory to another.

President Ho Chi Minh’s saying “Nothing is more precious than independence and freedom” is a motto for not only Vietnam but also for all peace-loving people around the world, including those in Latin America and Mexico, stated Guitierrez.

Meanwhile, in an interview granted to VNA correspondents in the UK, British historian John Callow said the enormous sacrifices that enabled the decisive victory at Dien Bien Phu were the products of a unique political and military praxis, stemming directly from the personal qualities and intellectual brilliance of President Ho Chi Minh and General Vo Nguyen Giap, and collectively applied and developed through the party’s cadres.

This method created a durable path to freedom, that has the capacity to maintain and enhance Vietnam’s socialist revolution. Callow said lightening rarely strikes twice, but in the case of the relationship - and creative synthesis - between President Ho Chi Minh and General Vo Nguyen Giap, it certainly did.

The political visionary was complimented by the military theorist. Together they forged the Vietnamese Communist Party, and a revolutionary army that were capable of freeing the country and securing its independence, free of domination by external governmental and economic forces.

According to him, Dien Bien Phu victory’s significance lay in its transformation of what had started out as a network of irregular guerrilla bands into a conventional army capable of defeating seasoned and extremely well-armed and well-trained Western forces in a set-piece battle; and in so doing confirming - through the deliberations of the Geneva Conference - the passage of colonial “Indochina” to the nation state of Vietnam.

The historian said the victory at Dien Bien Phu and the eventual reunification of the country were not mere accidents of history but the result of careful planning, firm adherence to principle, and the creative application of Marxist theory to the specific conditions of Vietnamese society.

Marxism - which had hitherto been primarily rooted in a Western, industrial context - was greatly enriched by Ho Chi Minh, who applied its vital essence and critique of imperialism to the task of liberating the Vietnamese people and the transformation of a peasant economy, ridden by landlordism and colonial exploitation, into a modern state, where the status of small and middle farmers was enhanced, and where the fruits of productive labour might be shared for the benefit of all, guaranteeing the rights to home, health, work and welfare.

Discussing the significance of the victory at Dien Bien Phu to the then national liberation movements in the world, Callow said the victory changed everything, shattering the myth of western, colonial, dominance (whether military, cultural, or economic) and opening up the vision of national liberation for the global majority peoples, while providing direct inspiration for those struggling for independence around the world.

Assessing Vietnam’s recent achievements, Callow said there is no denying that Vietnam has faced some incredibly tough problems and threats over recent years, the country remains as a beacon to those developing nations, just as it was in the wake of the victory at Dien Bien Phu.

It does so on account of its conception of nationhood, its independence, and its principled respect for international law and treaties. It does so because of its continued efforts to realise the vision of President Ho Chi Minh and General Giap, as evidenced in the decisions of the recent 13th Party Congress, to combat corruption and inequality, to maintain economic growth that runs contrary to global trends, and to re-invigorate the cultural and political gains achieved through the life’s work of all those who participated in the liberation struggle, he stated.

