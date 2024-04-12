NA Chairman receives Secretary of Yunnan Provincial Party Committee

Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue received Wang Ning Secretary of the Yunnan provincial Party Committee in Kunming city on April 11, as part of the Vietnamese leader's official visit to China.

Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue received Wang Ning, member of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, Secretary of the Yunnan provincial Party Committee, and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the provincial People's Congress, in Kunming city on April 11, as part of the Vietnamese leader's official visit to China.

Secretary of the Yunnan provincial Party Committee Wang Ning (R) welcomes NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue. (Photo: VNA)

Chairman Hue and Wang expressed their delight at and positively evaluated the development of relations between the two Parties and countries over the past time.

They discussed measures to leverage the potential and strengths of both sides, aiming to further promote cooperative ties between Vietnamese ministries, agencies and localities and Yunnan in the coming time.

Wang praised the existing mechanism for exchange between the five Secretaries of the provincial Party Committees of China and Vietnam. He announced his intention to chair the mechanism’s next meeting in May.

Chairman Hue reaffirmed Vietnam's policy on deepening ties with China and enhancing the traditional neighbourliness, comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, and a community with a shared future between the two nations.

He pledged support for Vietnamese localities to establish and develop mutually-beneficial partnerships with Chinese provinces, particularly those sharing the borderline with Vietnam like Yunnan.

The top legislator proposed increasing exchanges between local leaders, along with the effective implementation of existing cooperation agreements between Yunnan and Vietnamese localities. He suggested collaboration in border patrols, counter-terrorism efforts, and crime prevention and combat.

Additionally, he advocated for stronger cooperation in key areas like railway connectivity, including Kunming-Lao Cai-Hanoi-Hai Phong route, tourism, poverty reduction, and sustainable development.

Chairman Hue stressed the importance of close coordination in border management and protection in line with three documents on land border and relevant agreements, and properly resolving pending issues and arising matters. He proposed Yunnan continue the preservation of historical locations where President Ho Chi Minh and other Vietnamese revolution leaders had worked.

Highlighting Yunnan's strategic location and natural resources, Wang emphasised efforts to improve railway and road connectivity, expand trade and logistics cooperation, and solidify the province's role as a gateway to Southeast and South Asia, including Vietnam.Yunnan treasures its friendship and cooperation with Vietnam and stands ready to work closely with Vietnamese localities to effectively realise common perceptions of high-ranking leaders of the two nations, as well as those between Yunnan and Vietnamese ministries, agencies and localities, he said.

He added that Yunnan will increase the exchange of all-level delegations, effectively uphold the role of cooperation mechanisms, including those between the People’s Congress and all-level People's Councils; deepen economic and trade collaboration, encourage Yunnan enterprises to invest in Vietnam, and facilitate the import of high-quality Vietnamese agricultural and seafood products.

The province will also enhance cooperation in infrastructure and border gate connectivity, streamline customs procedures, improve customs clearance efficiency, and collaborate in green and modern agriculture, green energy, health care, culture, education and tourism, he said.

