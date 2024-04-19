International

Vietnam to have many opportunities from digitalisation, green transformation:IMF

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has forecasted that Vietnam will have many opportunities from digitalisation and green transformation, according to IMF Asia and Pacific Department Director Krishna Srinivasan.

imf.jpg
IMF Asia and Pacific Department Director Krishna Srinivasan (Photo: IMF)

Addressing a press conference on the Regional Economic Outlook for Asia and Pacific in Washington D. C on April 18, Srinivasan said Vietnam’s economic growth is likely to expand by about 6.5 percent based on numerous potentials, significant foreign direct investment, and ongoing efforts to improve the business environment and infrastructure.

According to the expert, growth surprised on the upside in the second half of 2023, as robust domestic demand fueled activity especially in emerging Asian economies. Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam, and, most notably, India recorded sizeable positive growth surprises.

He stated that growth for the region reached 5.0 percent in 2023 - much stronger than the growth of 3.9 percent in 2022 - and is 0.4 percentage points higher than what IMF had projected in the October 2023 Regional Economic Outlook.

The fund projects the region to grow by 4.5 percent in 2024 - an upward revision of 0.3 percentage points relative to October, saying that with this, Asia will contribute about 60 percent of global growth.

Srinivasan said that promoting growth depends on each country individually. In China and India, IMF expects investment to contribute disproportionately to growth. Meanwhile, in emerging Asia outside China and India, robust private consumption will remain the main growth engine.

He also mentioned the monetary policy challenge, recommending that governments should focus on consolidation to curb the rise in public debt and rebuild fiscal buffers.

VNA

Tags

IMF Asia and Pacific Department Director Krishna Srinivasan economic growth monetary policy challenge

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn