PM calls on ASEAN to pen strategic development vision

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) should have a strategic and comprehensive vision, and improve its resilience capacity to grasp opportunities and handle global headwinds for stable and sustainable development, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said on April 23.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh at the ASEAN Future Forum 2024 (Photo:VNA)

In his opening remarks at the ASEAN Future Forum 2024 in Hanoi, PM Chinh called on the bloc to be consistent with its global, all-people and comprehensive approach to stay strong in any circumstances, and realise its goal of developing a dynamic, connected and resilient community by 2045.Against this backdrop, he suggested ASEAN enhance solidarity and cooperation, bolster unity in diversity, promote its central role, respect differences and ensure hamornised benefits, and stay steadfast with its principles on regional and global security and development.

It is necessary for the bloc to boost strategic confidence within itself and with its partners, helping prevent conflicts and maintain peace, security, stability and prosperity in the region and the world, he said, adding ASEAN should step up digital transformation and green development while renewing traditional growth locomotives and creating new and sustainable ones for the coming time.

He recommended the bloc enhance harmonised, sustainable and inclusive development, and not sacrifice social progress and justice and the environment to pursue pure economic growth, adding it should mobilise resources and create strategic breakthroughs in mechanisms, human resources, infrastructure and national management.

The Vietnamese Government leader expressed his belief that ASEAN, together with international communities, will continue active contributions to shaping up the world’s future.He went on to say that ASEAN is a leading priority in Vietnam’s foreign, economic and defence-security policies, and the country has made its concerted efforts for a united and strong ASEAN community which has an increasing role and position in the region and the world.

Vietnam will continue joining hands with ASEAN member states and partners to weave more success stories and open up a new strategic future for an ASEAN Community of dynamism, resilience, solidarity and unity in diversity, making contributions to regional and global peace, stability, cooperation and development, he affirmed.

The forum, the initiative of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, was organised under the theme of “Toward Fast and Sustainable Growth of a People-centred ASEAN Community”. It drew the participation of nearly 500 delegates, including ASEAN Secretary General Kao Kim Hourn, government officials, business leaders, scholars and partner nations.

Measures to ensure the harmony between economic development and environment, and improve climate change response were on the table at the event.

