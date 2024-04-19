Russian, Vietnamese university rectors gather in Moscow

The second forum of rectors of Russian and Vietnamese universities took place at the Lomonosov Moscow State University (MGU) on April 18.

An overview of the second forum of rectors of Russian and Vietnamese universities (Photo: VNA)

Attending the event were Deputy Minister of Science and Higher Education of the Russian Federation Konstantin Mogilevsky; Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Education and Training Hoang Minh Son; President of the Russian Rectors' Union and MGU Rector Viktor Sadovnichy; President of Vietnam’s University of Transport and Communications Nguyen Ngoc Long, who is head of the delegation of Vietnamese rectors; and representatives from around 40 Russian universities and 21 Vietnamese ones.

This forum offered a chance for delegates to discuss bilateral cooperation in the field of science and education, and exchange experiences and best practices to promote collaboration in education and training - one of the top priorities in the traditional relations between Vietnam and Russia.

In his opening remarks, Mogilevsky said that there are currently about 3,000 Vietnamese students in Russia, of whom 70 percent go to Russia with scholarships between the two governments, and every year the Russian Government grants 1,000 scholarships to Vietnamese students.

Affirming that Vietnam is Russia’s traditional partner in the field of education and training, he proposed the two countries consider updating the admission system so that more and more Vietnamese students can go to Russia to study and research.

Son stated that cooperation in education and training in general and between universities in particular are still not commensurate with the potential and desires of the two sides.

He suggested participating rectors to evaluate the results achieved in education cooperation to find limitations and obstacles and propose measures to improve the effectiveness of collaboration in the coming time.

At the forum, about 30 cooperation documents between universities were signed.

Vietnamplus