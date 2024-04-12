HCMC boosts partnership with foreign NGOs

The HCMC Union of Friendship Organisations in coordination with the city's working group for foreign non-governmental organizations held an annual conference with foreign NGOs on April 12 to discuss cooperation orientations for the coming time.

(Illustrative image)

In his speech, the HCMC Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) President Do Viet Ha said the event offered a platform for foreign non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and Vietnamese partners to discuss cooperation, difficulties, and challenges, along with HCMC’s aid mobilization demand. It also gave the unions of friendship organizations of other southern localities a chance to present their demand for assistance from foreign NGOs operating in relevant fields, aiming to enhance cooperation in future projects.

According to HUFO, the partnership between HCMC and foreign NGOs has been expanded across many fields, including community development, health care, education, and social issues. These projects have considerably contributed to local socio-economic development and the implementation of target programs.

Last year, 127 foreign NGOs were licensed to operate in the city, mainly in the fields of health care, education, social protection, and environment. The municipal People's Committee approved 58 applications from foreign agencies, organizations, and individuals for providing project and non-project aid for Vietnam, with committed capital totaling around VND630 billion (US$25.18 million).

At the conference, representatives from Children's Hospital No.2, the HCMC Association for the Support of the Disabled and Orphans, the city's Child Welfare Association, and the friendship organizations' unions of Ben Tre, Ca Mau, Dong Nai, Long An, and Tay Ninh provinces introduced their priority projects needing assistance from foreign individuals and organizations. Those projects focus on such areas as health care, social issues, climate change fight, and education.

Participants were also updated on regulations on the management of foreign NGOs’ activities, the management and use of non-refundable aid outside foreign official development assistance (ODA) for Vietnam, and other relevant legal provisions.

On this occasion, the municipal People's Committee and HUFO presented certificates of merit to 10 foreign NGOs in recognition of their contributions to humanitarian projects in the city.

Vietnamplus