Chinese media spotlights Vietnamese top legislator’s China visit

Major Chinese media including Xinhua, the Communist Party of China ( CPC)’s flagship newspaper - People’s Daily, Global Times, the China Central Television (CCTV) have simultaneously reported activities of the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation led by National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue in Beijing.

The meeting between NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping is highlighted on Xinhua's website. (Photo: VNA)

During his stay in Beijing from April 7-12, Hue had a meeting with General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping, held talks with Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) of China Zhao Leji, and met with Wang Huning, Chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee.

According to Xinhua, at the meetings and talks, the Chinese leaders mentioned the visit by Xi to Vietnam in December 2023, during which the top leaders of the the two Parties and countries agreed to build a Vietnam-China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, opening a new period of cooperation for bilateral relations.

Their statements all affirmed that China is ready to work with Vietnam to effectively implement the important high-level common perceptions reached by Xi and General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Nguyen Phu Trong.

They also promoted exchanges and cooperation in all channels and fields and at all levels. China is willing to exchange experience with Vietnam to strengthen the building of rule-of-law democracy, and steadfastly follow the path of socialist democracy chosen by the people of the two countries.

Zhao also emphasised that General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee and President of China Xi met with Vietnamese NA Chairman Hue as soon as the Vietnamese delegation arrived in Beijing, showing his high regard for the two countries’ relations and the visit of the delegation.

Meanwhile, Wang also stressed that China is ready to join Vietnam in making every effort to materialise the common perceptions reached by the high-ranking leaders of the two Parties, promoting the building of the China-Vietnam community with a shared future.

The CPPCC National Committee is ready to join the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front to contribute to the development of relations between the two Parties and countries.

