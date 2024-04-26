Vietnam treasures role of UNESCO: Foreign Minister

Vietnam always attaches importance to multilateral cooperation and the role of UNESCO, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son told visiting President of the 42nd General Conference of UNESCO Simona-Mirela Miculescu in Hanoi on April 25.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son (R) and President of the 42nd General Conference of UNESCO Simona-Mirela Miculescu. (Photo: VNA)

The minister affirmed that Vietnam stands ready to share its experience and success stories with other UNESCO member countries.

Welcoming the official visit by Miculescu, the first by a UNESCO General Conference President since 2000, Son pledged that Vietnam will continue to contribute to UNESCO's work, firstly in preparation for the United Nations Summit of the Future slated for September in New York.

The official stressed that the UNESCO support has contributed to spurring sustainable socio-economic development, and promoting the culture, land and people of Vietnam.

He called for more aid from the organisation to Vietnam through specific activities such as accelerating the implementation of the Vietnam-UNESCO memorandum of understanding on cooperation for 2021-2025, providing consultations and sharing experience in socio-economic development, and supporting high-quality personnel training collaboration.

Miculescu said she was impressed by Vietnam’s achievements in reform, integration, dynamic and creative development, as well as culture and heritage preservation.

Vietnam is a strategic, reliable and responsible member of UNESCO, and a leading country in materialising UNESCO programmes and activities, she affirmed, adding the country has won trust and confidence from international friends as there are few countries to undertake positions in five key management mechanisms of UNESCO at the same time like Vietnam.

Sharing Son’s proposals on future cooperation, Miculescu noted that UNESCO is always a companion and reliable partner of Vietnam, helping the country seek recognition for its heritage and in preservation efforts.

She highly valued Vietnam’s hosting important events this year, notably the 8th International Conference of the UNESCO Global Geoparks Network in the Asia-Pacific region in its northern mountainous province of Cao Bang in September.

The same day, Miculescu met with Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Dinh Tien Dung, Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Tran Sy Thanh, and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ha Kim Ngoc, who is also Chairman of the Vietnam National Commission for UNESCO.

She is scheduled to hold a working session with representatives from the northern province of Ninh Binh, home to the UNESCO-recognised Trang An Landscape Complex, and attend and deliver remarks at a ceremony marking 10 years since the complex received the World Heritage Site title (2014-2024).

VNA