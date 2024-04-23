Prime Minister hosts Indonesian Foreign Minister

PM Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception in Hanoi on Apr 23 for Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, who is now on an official visit to Vietnam and to co-chair the fifth meeting of the Vietnam-Indonesia Joint Committee on Bilateral Cooperation.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) receives Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi. (Photo: SGGP)

The leader conveyed Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong's regard to Indonesian President Joko Widodo, congratulated Indonesia on the successful holding of its general elections in February, and expressed his belief that the country will develop further, gain a higher position in the international arena, and achieve its goal of becoming a developed country by 2045.

Speaking highly of the FM's important contributions to the success of the ASEAN Future Forum, the PM assessed that the Vietnam - Indonesia Strategic Partnership is developing strongly in all fields, with economic cooperation being a bright spot. Indonesia is currently Vietnam’s 3rd largest trade partner in ASEAN, while the latter is the former’s 4th biggest. Trade turnover has increased nearly 3-fold 10 years after the establishment of the bilateral strategic partnership.

The two sides agreed to intensify collaboration to soon bring the partnership to a new height, step up delegation exchanges and contacts, effectively implement bilateral cooperation mechanisms and agreements, and organize activities in celebration of the 70th anniversary of the diplomatic ties in 2025.

They also agreed to work together to bring bilateral trade turnover to US$18 billion by 2028 and in a balanced direction.

Marsudi said she will forward the Vietnamese side's proposals to relevant Indonesian agencies to study and consider facilitating Vietnamese agricultural and Halal products to access the Indonesian market; soon allow the export of young lobster to Vietnam; and strengthen cooperation in new fields such as green economy, circular economy, renewable energy, semiconductor technology, digital economy, energy transition, and the electric vehicle industry.

Speaking highly of Vietnam's foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralization, diversification, and economic self-reliance, the FM said that Indonesia fully agrees and supports Vietnam's profound vision on the future of ASEAN. She also emphasized her hope to cooperate more closely in implementing the agreement between the two countries on food security.

Both host and guest affirmed to strengthen cooperation in other important fields such as defense, security, and maritime cooperation; and continue intensifying people-to-people exchanges, especially between young generations, and promote tourism collaboration.

They also agreed to back ASEAN’s central role in addressing regional issues, including maintaining the bloc’s common stance on the East Sea issue, and promoting the implementation of ASEAN's five-point consensus on the Myanmar issue.

